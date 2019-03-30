'The Karate Kid' returning to theaters for its 35th anniversary

PITTSBURGH - "The Karate Kid" turns 35 this year and will be returning to theaters, including here in Pittsburgh.
The 1984 film will be playing at six area movie theaters, including the Cinemark Robinson Township, Monroeville Mall and Regal Morgantown Stadium 12.
The movie will be playing Sunday and Wednesday.
Click here for more information about tickets.
