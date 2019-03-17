DUQUESNE, Pa. - A loaded semi-automatic weapon was thrown from a pickup truck during a chase through Duquesne, police said.
According to a post on the department's Facebook page, officers attempted to stop the truck for suspected DUI during a saturation patrol.
That's when the truck's driver gave chase, according to police, and the passenger tossed the "uzi-style" weapon along Richford Street.
When the truck stopped, the driver jumped out and ran off onto Catherine Street.
Police caught the passenger and arrested him.
The gun was reported stolen out of Wilkinsburg, according to police.
