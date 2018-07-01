  • 'Walk for Peace' seeks end to violence in Pittsburgh communities

    A march through Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood aimed to build community bonds and find ways to end gun violence that has killed a dozen people in Pittsburgh this month.

    Several motorcycle and community groups organized the “End The Violence Walk for Peace” that moved through the streets on Saturday evening.

    "Our young brothers are out here killing each other and we want it to stop,” said Paul McMillan, president of the Pittsburgh Gentlemen Motorcycle Club. “We’re not just doing it for Antwon (Rose), we’re doing it for anybody that has senseless killing, violence."

