  • 'Who killed Nicole?' Woman wants answers in foster daughter's cold case

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - For the first time in almost two years, the foster mom of Nicole Dailey is speaking only to Channel 11 about Nicole and the investigation into her death.

    Dailey was shot and killed while holding her 7-month-old baby girl in August of 2017.

    Only on 11 at 11, what Dailey foster mom says she’s been doing since Dailey's death to get answers.  

    RELATED:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories