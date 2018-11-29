1,500 customers will lose power Thursday night in planned outage

MONONGAHELA, Pa. - About 1,500 West Penn customers in Monongahela, Donora and Charleroi are getting ready to lose power.
The planned outage will be from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
We're asking the company why this has to happen now, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
