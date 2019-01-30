  • 1 arrested, 2 sought after home invasion, police chase

    STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person is in custody and another is being sought after a home invasion and police pursuit that started early Wednesday morning in Stowe Township, police said.

    An officer spotted a vehicle fleeing after the home invasion was reported shortly after 3 a.m. on Hober Avenue.

    Channel 11’s Mike Holden is following the investigation for Channel 11 Morning News.

    Three men were in the vehicle, which crossed over the Robinson Township-Moon Township border.

    One of the men was arrested, but two others were able to get away and are being sought by police.

