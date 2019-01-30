1 arrested, 2 sought after home invasion, police chase

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person is in custody and another is being sought after a home invasion and police pursuit that started early Wednesday morning in Stowe Township, police said.
An officer spotted a vehicle fleeing after the home invasion was reported shortly after 3 a.m. on Hober Avenue.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is following the investigation for Channel 11 Morning News.
Three men were in the vehicle, which crossed over the Robinson Township-Moon Township border.
One of the men was arrested, but two others were able to get away and are being sought by police.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- 11 things to do with your family during the deep freeze (1/30-31)
- LIVE UPDATES: School closings and delays
- Iowa 13-year-old found dead after running away over cellphone fight with parents
- VIDEO: Friends remember generosity, kindness of man killed in parkway crash
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}