  • 1 arrested, 30 taken to hospital from Luke Bryan concert

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A heat wave didn't stop people from tailgating at the Luke Bryan concert at Heinz Field on the North Shore.

    The city of Pittsburgh set up misting stations and a slip and slide to help concertgoers beat the heat.

    Officers were also there to remind everyone to drink plenty of water.

    According to Pittsburgh police, 30 people were taken to the hospital, for issues like the heat, intoxication, falls and medical emergencies.

    One person was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

    Public Works crews removed five tons of garbage.

