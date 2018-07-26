PENN HILLS, Pa. - One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a shooting in Penn Hills.
Investigators said someone called 911 around 5 a.m. for a shooting along Frankston Road. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man shot in the abdomen.
He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.
Investigators said the victim was waiting for the bus at the intersection of Overbrook Road and Frankstown Road when two people walked up to him and opened fire. The two suspects ran from the scene, police said.
Police do not have a motive or a description of the suspects.
