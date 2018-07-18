  • 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - One person is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Aliquippa, officials said.

    The shooting was reported about 1:15 a.m. on Third Avenue.

    One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The second victim was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, officials said. The person’s condition was not immediately available.

