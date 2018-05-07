McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - One man is dead after he and another man were shot during a home invasion and robbery late Sunday night in McKees Rocks, police said.
Investigators determined at least three men entered the Terrace Drive home shortly after 11:30 p.m. and tied up the home’s residents, authorities said.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to learn whether police have identified any suspects for Channel 11 Morning News.
Two men, a 34-year-old and a 37-year-old, were shot during the robbery, police said.
The 34-year-old died at the scene. The 37-year-old was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso.
#BREAKING & Just in: One man dead, another injured in robbery at McKees Rocks home. Police say 3 men broke into house, tied up people living there and shot the two men. @WPXI WATCH my live reports right now. pic.twitter.com/yhOrzADcwI— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) May 7, 2018
Police said the three men responsible fled.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
TRENDING NOW:
- Viral post shows veteran sitting in rain outside Pa. Walmart
- 'Game of Thrones' actor Hafthor Bjornsson wins World's Strongest Man title
- Inmate suing Corrections Department to end Timberland boots ban
- VIDEO: 2018 Pittsburgh Marathon: Teferi wins men's division; Devore takes women's division
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}