    HOMESTEAD, Pa. - One person was killed and another injured Thursday evening when they were shot in Homestead.

    Allegheny County Police said the shooting occurred on Oak Way near West 12th Avenue around 4:55 p.m.Few details have been released, but Allegheny County 911 said police and EMS were called to the area of West 12th Avenue around 5 p.m.

    Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca arrived in the area around 6 p.m. and saw officers from several neighboring communities had responded.

    At several different points the officers had their guns drawn and pointed toward a house.

     

