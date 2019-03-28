HOMESTEAD, Pa. - One person was killed and another injured Thursday evening when they were shot in Homestead.
Allegheny County Police said the shooting occurred on Oak Way near West 12th Avenue around 4:55 p.m.Few details have been released, but Allegheny County 911 said police and EMS were called to the area of West 12th Avenue around 5 p.m.
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca arrived in the area around 6 p.m. and saw officers from several neighboring communities had responded.
At several different points the officers had their guns drawn and pointed toward a house.
Just got into Homestead - we know police were called to an area & 2 people were transported to the hospital. Just saw an ambulance come down the hill @WPXI pic.twitter.com/PEvSx1RTMm— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) March 28, 2019
Just got to West 13th In Homestead. Officers are pointing their weapons at a home @WPXI pic.twitter.com/h76vrNMDm3— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) March 28, 2019
