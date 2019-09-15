McKEESPORT, Pa. - One man died and two others were injured Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a building in McKeesport, police said.
The vehicle was traveling on Lysle Boulevard when it crashed into the building near the intersection with Center Street just before 7 a.m.
All three men who were in the vehicle were taken to hospitals.
The front seat passenger, a 23-year-old, died at the hospital, police said. The 24-year-old driver was treated and released, and the 23-year-old back seat passenger was last listed in stable condition.
The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office will determine whether charges will be filed once the investigation is completed.
