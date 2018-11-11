0 1 dead, 2 injured in crash that closed McKees Rocks Bridge for hours

8:06 P.M. UPDATE: One man was killed and two women injured in a head-on crash, Allegheny County Police said.

A westbound Chevrolet Colorado was struck when an eastbound Buick LeSabre veered into its lane at about 3:20 p.m. on the Stowe Township side of the bridge, police said. The Buick was speeding.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

The male driver of the LeSabre died of his injuries at an area hospital, police said. A female passenger in the LeSabre is in critical condition at a trauma center.

Neither were carrying identification, police said, and investigators are still trying to determine who they are.

The 57-year-old driver of the Colorado is in stable condition at an area hospital.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call county police at 833-255-8477.

TRENDING NOW:

7:22 P.M. UPDATE: The bridge has reopened.

The McKees Rocks Bridge has been shut down after a crash.

The bridge over the Ohio River between McKees Rocks and Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood is closed in both directions.

Several people were injured, Channel 11 has learned.

With the McKees Rocks Bridge being shutdown in both directions... crews are having drivers turn around. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/ROiUR0ZmOo — Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) November 10, 2018

Video submitted by a viewer to Channel 11 shows at least one person on a gurney being lifted into an ambulance.

Numerous emergency vehicles, including ambulances and police cars, are at the scene. A sedan can be seen with severe front-end damage, as well.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.