PITTSBURGH - One person is dead after a fire early Wednesday morning at an apartment building in Pittsburgh South Side, officials said.
Fire alarms went off about 2 a.m. at Carson Towers on East Carson Street, fire officials said. When crews arrived, smoke could be seen coming from a basement apartment.
Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic is hearing from fire officials as their investigation gets underway -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Upon putting out the fire, one person was found dead inside the apartment, Pittsburgh fire Chief Darryl Jones said. The medical examiner identified the victim as 65-year-old Teresa Walker.
According to Jones, the apartment building had a partial sprinkler system. Hallways and common areas have sprinklers, but the apartment units do not.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parents share story of love and loss after tragic deaths of children in house fire
- Medic fired after putting camera in women's bathroom, sources say
- 'Please shut up': Pa. mom accused of scalding crying toddler in tub
- VIDEO: Redevelopment, expansion planned for Ross Park Mall
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}