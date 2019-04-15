  • 1 dead after apparent shooting in Leechburg

    Updated:

    LEECHBURG, Pa. - One person is dead after an apparent shooting at a home in Leechburg, police said.

    A coroner was called about 6:30 a.m. Monday to the home at Logan Avenue and Mulberry Street.

    Related Headlines

    Leechburg police and the Pennsylvania State Police Kittanning barracks are investigating.

    Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is working to find out the circumstances surrounding the shooting for Channel 11 News at Noon.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Armstrong County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories