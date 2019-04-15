LEECHBURG, Pa. - One person is dead after an apparent shooting at a home in Leechburg, police said.
A coroner was called about 6:30 a.m. Monday to the home at Logan Avenue and Mulberry Street.
Leechburg police and the Pennsylvania State Police Kittanning barracks are investigating.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is working to find out the circumstances surrounding the shooting for Channel 11 News at Noon.
BREAKING: Coroner called to this blue home on Logan Ave at Mulberry St in Leechburg. PSP on scene with a mobile command center @wpxi pic.twitter.com/TO9txjP2aA— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) April 15, 2019
