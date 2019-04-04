  • 1 dead after car clips porch, crashes into side of home

    SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating a crash that left the driver dead after her car clipped the porch of one house and slammed into the side of another in South Union Township.

    Police said the car crashed through a fence about 1:30 a.m. Thursday on East Main Street. It then took out one of the pillars of a home’s front porch before slamming into the side of the neighboring home.

    The driver was thrown from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

    Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

