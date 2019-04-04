SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating a crash that left the driver dead after her car clipped the porch of one house and slammed into the side of another in South Union Township.
PHOTOS: Car hits 2 homes in South Union Township
Related Headlines
Police said the car crashed through a fence about 1:30 a.m. Thursday on East Main Street. It then took out one of the pillars of a home’s front porch before slamming into the side of the neighboring home.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is talking with neighbors, as well as police as they try to find out how the crash happened -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.
New view of debris. It stretches across 2 yards. Car crashed into a porch and then hit the side of the house and knocked part of the foundation off. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/iHi5fGw7GS— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) April 4, 2019
The driver was thrown from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Boy found in Kentucky says he's Illinois child missing since 2011, police say
- 1 killed, 1 injured after being hit by train near Station Square
- Vehicle strikes man dressed in dark clothing walking on Route 910
- VIDEO: Bethel Park police investigating report of attempted child luring
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}