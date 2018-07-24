SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person died after a crash on Toll 66 in Salem Township following a police chase early Tuesday morning, officials said.
The two-vehicle crash, which did not involve a police vehicle, was reported about 3:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes.
All southbound lanes of Toll 66 are closed.
Officials said one person was trapped in their vehicle. The person was removed and flown to a hospital. It was not immediately clear whether that was the person who died.
ALL southbound lanes blocked at Exit 12 (Old 66 exit) @WPXI @WPXITraffic pic.twitter.com/blfH4yi0kE— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) July 24, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Taste the last kiss of death: HIV-positive man spits in ER nurses face
- Jordan Brown's father speaks out after son's murder conviction overturned
- Driver had a few drinks before crashing truck into bar, officials say
- VIDEO: Man with machete accused of threatening police officer who lives on his street
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}