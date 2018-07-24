  • 1 dead after crash on Toll 66 following police chase

    SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person died after a crash on Toll 66 in Salem Township following a police chase early Tuesday morning, officials said.

    The two-vehicle crash, which did not involve a police vehicle, was reported about 3:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes.

    All southbound lanes of Toll 66 are closed.

    Officials said one person was trapped in their vehicle. The person was removed and flown to a hospital. It was not immediately clear whether that was the person who died.

