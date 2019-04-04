  • 1 dead after crash through home's fence

    SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly crash in South Union Township Thursday morning.

    The car crashed through a fence in front of a home about 1:30 a.m. on East Main Street. It appeared that the home’s porch might have been struck as well.

    Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

