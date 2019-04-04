SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly crash in South Union Township Thursday morning.
The car crashed through a fence in front of a home about 1:30 a.m. on East Main Street. It appeared that the home’s porch might have been struck as well.
Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.
Police have cleared from the crash site. East Main in South Union Township is OPEN. Here’s a look at some of the debris scattered in a front yard. It appears driver crashed into a fence. Car has been towed away. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/48EdI119LC— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) April 4, 2019
