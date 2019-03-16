NEW CASTLE, Pa. - One man is dead after a double shooting early Saturday morning in Lawrence County.
Joseph Kelosky, 33, of Wampum, was shot in a parking lot next to Double D's Cafe on East Washington Street.
The shooting happened across the street from the county courthouse in New Castle.
A second victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.
New Castle Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 724-656-3588 or anyone wishing to leave an anonymous tip may do so on the New Castle City Police Department website.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh police searching for missing 17-year-old girl
- Cruiser cams give more details of viral police arrest video in Ohio
- Man accused of hitting two women with his car, including his mother
- VIDEO: Infant Drowns After Mother Falls Asleep in Bath with Him, Police Say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}