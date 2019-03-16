  • 1 dead after double shooting next to local bar

    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - One man is dead after a double shooting early Saturday morning in Lawrence County.

    Joseph Kelosky, 33, of Wampum, was shot in a parking lot next to Double D's Cafe on East Washington Street.

    The shooting happened across the street from the county courthouse in New Castle.

    A second victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

    New Castle Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 724-656-3588 or anyone wishing to leave an anonymous tip may do so on the New Castle City Police Department website.

