    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - One person was killed in Aliquippa Monday night. 

    Police said the incident happened around 8 p.m. on Cooper Street.

    Channel 11’s Amy Hudak confirmed the coroner was called to the scene following the deadly incident, and there is a massive police presence in the neighborhood.

    The victim has not yet been identified, and police have not released any other information about what happened.

