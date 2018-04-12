  • 1 dead after mobile home fire

    MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person is dead after a mobile home fire Thursday morning in Mount Pleasant Township, officials said.

    The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on McGinnis Road.

    Officials said a man died, as did a couple of cats.

    A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

