BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - Police are investigating after one person was killed after a pizza delivery driver was attacked in Beaver County late Thursday.
Investigators tell Channel 11 it happened just before midnight along Second Avenue in Beaver Falls.
The driver was taken to the hospital and their condition has not yet been released.
There is no word on the name of the person who was killed.
Investigators have not released if they have anyone in custody.
WPXI news reporter Liz Kilmer is working to find out more about what led up to the attack for Channel 11 Morning News.
