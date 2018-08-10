  • 1 dead after pizza delivery driver attacked, witnesses say

    Updated:

    BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - Police are investigating after one person was killed after a pizza delivery driver was attacked in Beaver County late Thursday.

    Investigators tell Channel 11 it happened just before midnight along Second Avenue in Beaver Falls.

    Related Headlines

    FOR BREAKING NEWS AND ALERTS DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    The driver was taken to the hospital and their condition has not yet been released.

    There is no word on the name of the person who was killed. 

    Investigators have not released if they have anyone in custody.

    WPXI news reporter Liz Kilmer is working to find out more about what led up to the attack for Channel 11 Morning News.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories