SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person died after a crash on Toll 66 in Salem Township following a police chase early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The two-vehicle crash, which did not involve a police vehicle, was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m.

According to authorities, city of Greensburg police attempted to pull over Jack Bierer, 37, of Greensburg, but he sped off in his 2018 Ford Focus. Police Chief Chad Zucco said officers were patrolling in an area suspected of drug activity when they attempted the traffic stop.

During a pursuit, Bierer traveled onto Toll 66 where he headed north in the southbound lanes and crashed head-on into a vehicle driving south. The driver of that other vehicle, a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Bierer was initially trapped in his car and had to be pulled from it, officials said. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Zuzzo said officers pursued the Ford as it headed the wrong way on Toll 66, hoping to alert other drivers on the road.

“It was for the notification of the other drivers to see the lights and hopefully hear the sirens, but again, unfortunately, he went around the bend and that’s where the accident occurred,” Zucco said.

All southbound lanes of Toll 66 were closed between Exit G12 at Route 66 and Exit G6 at Route 30, leading to traffic backups. The road reopened just after 9 a.m.

