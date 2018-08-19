  • 1 dead after stabbing outside busy North Shore night spot

    PITTSBURGH - One person was killed after being stabbed early Sunday morning on the North Shore.

    Investigators told Channel 11 it happened around 2 a.m. on North Shore Drive just as people were leaving bars in the area. 

    Pittsburgh police said there was a fight and a person was stabbed.  The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.  

    The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

    WPXI is working to find out if police have a suspect in custody. Stay with Channel 11 on air and online at WPXI.com for more on this developing story.

