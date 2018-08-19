PITTSBURGH - One person was killed after being stabbed early Sunday morning on the North Shore.
Investigators told Channel 11 it happened around 2 a.m. on North Shore Drive just as people were leaving bars in the area.
Pittsburgh police said there was a fight and a person was stabbed. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s name hasn’t been released.
WPXI is working to find out if police have a suspect in custody. Stay with Channel 11 on air and online at WPXI.com for more on this developing story.
