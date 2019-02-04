O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The medical examiner was called to O'Hara Township late Monday morning after a report of a tree falling on a man.
It happened at a home on Marberry Drive just after 11 a.m.
According to firefighters at the scene, TreeMasters workers were cutting down a tree when ti fell into another tree and hit a worker on the ground.
The 33-year-old man was dead when first responders arrived.
HAPPENING NOW: Emergency crews in O'Hara Twp are responding to a reported man being struck by a tree. We've seen an OSHA investigator on scene.
Officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are at the scene.
Allegheny County police are investigating.
