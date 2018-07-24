  • 1 dead after wrong-way crash following police chase

    SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person died after a crash on Toll 66 in Salem Township following a police chase early Tuesday morning, officials said.

    The two-vehicle crash, which did not involve a police vehicle, was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m.

    Authorities said the driver of a Ford Focus was fleeing from Greensburg City police, traveling north in the southbound lanes, when he crashed head-on into a vehicle driving south.

    The male driver of the Ford Focus died.

    Police said the female driver of the second vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    All southbound lanes of Toll 66 are closed between Exit G12 at Route 66 and Exit G6 at Route 30.

