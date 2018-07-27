A man is dead after a Thursday shooting in a Fayette County apartment complex.
State police say Toney Robert Jones, 22, fired a single shot at Jarod Jamon Ashburn, 23, around 11 a.m., striking him in the chest.
When troopers arrived, they found Ashburn on the ground in Woodview Terrace, North Union Township. He was taken by ambulance to Uniontown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Troopers found Jones in an apartment and arrested him without incident, they said. Witnesses saw the alleged shooting, troopers said, which was also captured on surveillance video.
