JEANNETTE, Pa. - At least three people were shot, including one person who died, Monday evening in Jeannette, authorities said.
Police were called shortly after 5:30 p.m. to a house in the 100 block of Cuyler Avenue.
Jeannette’s mayor said the shooting started as a domestic incident at a rental home.
"Our police were one block away when they heard gunfire, a lot of gunfire," Mayor Curtis Antoniak said. "I believe there were three to four people shot, probably 14 to 16 casings on the ground, on the porch."
One person died, but the conditions of the other people who were shot have not been released.
Police initially searched one home for a suspected shooter, but the home was empty.
Police Chief Shannon Binda told Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE everyone involved in the shooting is in custody.
