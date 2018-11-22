  • 1 dead in crash on McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge

    Updated:

    One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge on Wednesday night.

    Authorities confirmed the death in the crash that occurred after 6 p.m. on the span that connects routes 837 and 148 over the Monongahela River.

    The victim’s identity was not immediately released. Police have not said how the crash occurred.

    The bridge is closed in both directions.

    Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 News for updates on this breaking story.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories