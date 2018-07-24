SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was flown from the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Toll 66 in Salem Township.
All southbound lanes of Toll 66 are blocked because of the crash, which was reported about 3:30 a.m.
Officials said the person who was flown to the hospital needed to be removed from their vehicle after becoming trapped. The person’s condition was not immediately available.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is following the crash and its impact on traffic in the area -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
ALL southbound lanes blocked at Exit 12 (Old 66 exit) @WPXI @WPXITraffic pic.twitter.com/blfH4yi0kE— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) July 24, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Taste the last kiss of death: HIV-positive man spits in ER nurses face
- Jordan Brown's father speaks out after son's murder conviction overturned
- Driver had a few drinks before crashing truck into bar, officials say
- VIDEO: Man with machete accused of threatening police officer who lives on his street
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}