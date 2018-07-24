  • 1 flown to hospital after crash in Westmoreland County

    SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was flown from the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Toll 66 in Salem Township.

    All southbound lanes of Toll 66 are blocked because of the crash, which was reported about 3:30 a.m.

    Officials said the person who was flown to the hospital needed to be removed from their vehicle after becoming trapped. The person’s condition was not immediately available.

    Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is following the crash and its impact on traffic in the area -- for Channel 11 Morning News.

