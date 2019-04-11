ETNA, Pa. - One person was taken to a hospital after an apparent wrong-way crash early Thursday morning on Route 28 in Etna, officials said.
The crash was reported about 2:30 a.m.
An SUV was seen at the scene of the crash facing outbound in the inbound lanes. An Etna police car was also at the scene.
We’re working to get new details about the crash that had part of Route 28 shut down overnight -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
