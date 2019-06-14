  • 1 hospitalized after car crashes into fence outside school

    PITTSBURGH - One person was taken to a hospital early Friday morning after their car crashed into a fence outside an elementary school in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood.

    Police said the driver lost control before the crash, which happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Spring Garden Avenue, right in front of Spring Garden Elementary School.

    The car was totaled in the crash, which caused major front-end damage and left the windshield shattered. A front wheel also came off.

    The condition of the driver, who was taken to the hospital, was not immediately available.

