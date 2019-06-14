PITTSBURGH - One person was taken to a hospital early Friday morning after their car crashed into a fence outside an elementary school in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood.
Police said the driver lost control before the crash, which happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Spring Garden Avenue, right in front of Spring Garden Elementary School.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is following the investigation that has Spring Garden Avenue closed -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
Here’s a closer look at the crash site. Driver lost control and smashed into a fence right in front of Spring Garden Elementary. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/KlfA4kICXA— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 14, 2019
The car was totaled in the crash, which caused major front-end damage and left the windshield shattered. A front wheel also came off.
The condition of the driver, who was taken to the hospital, was not immediately available.
