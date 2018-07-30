1 hospitalized after car splits pole in two

McKEESPORT, Pa. - One person was taken to a hospital after a car crashed into a pole, splitting it in half, Monday morning in McKeesport, officials said.
The crash was reported about 4 a.m. on Fifth Avenue.
When Channel 11 News arrived at the scene, the bottom half of the pole had been removed.
The condition of the person taken to the hospital was not immediately available.
