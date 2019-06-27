HOMESTEAD, Pa. - One person was taken to the hospital after an incident at a playground in Homestead.
Investigators were called to the park along East 16th Street just before midnight.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
Officers with Homestead and Allegheny County police departments spent some time gathering evidence and trying to talk with people in the area.
WPXI’s Mike Holden is working to find out why that person was taken to the hospital and if anyone has been taken into custody for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Girl's seat belt came undone on Kennywood coaster, family says
- Man caught taking photos of children inside car in Sandcastle parking lot, woman says
- Pittsburgh police looking for missing 13-year-old
- VIDEO: Charleroi firefighter attacked on the job
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}