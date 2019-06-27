  • 1 hospitalized after incident in Homestead playground

    Updated:

    HOMESTEAD, Pa. - One person was taken to the hospital after an incident at a playground in Homestead.

    Investigators were called to the park along East 16th Street just before midnight.

    Officers with Homestead and Allegheny County police departments spent some time gathering evidence and trying to talk with people in the area.

    WPXI’s Mike Holden is working to find out why that person was taken to the hospital and if anyone has been taken into custody for Channel 11 Morning News.

