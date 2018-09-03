1 hospitalized after incident in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - One person was taken to the hospital after an incident in North Versailles Sunday night.
Police told Channel 11 investigators were called to a bar along Lincoln Highway just after 11 p.m.
Police said that one person was taken to the hospital, but they haven't released details about what happened.
WPXI is working to find out more about the incident. Stay with Channel 11 Morning News for the latest and refresh WPXI.com for updates.
