NEW CASTLE, Pa. - One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting early Friday morning in New Castle, officials said.
Shots were fired about 1 a.m. in the area of Wallace Avenue.
At least 15 evidence markers were seen on the ground outside a home.
The condition of the victim was not immediately available.
Police have not said whether they have a suspect.
