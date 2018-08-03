  • 1 hospitalized after shooting in New Castle

    Updated:

    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting early Friday morning in New Castle, officials said.

    Shots were fired about 1 a.m. in the area of Wallace Avenue.

    At least 15 evidence markers were seen on the ground outside a home.

    The condition of the victim was not immediately available.

    Police have not said whether they have a suspect.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories