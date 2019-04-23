1 hospitalized as police process crime scene outside bar

PITTSBURGH - At least one person was taken to a hospital as police processed a crime scene early Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.
Police were called to the area of Wylie Avenue shortly after midnight.
Crime scene tape and evidence markers were set up outside Tim’s Bar, but it’s unclear whether the bar is connected to the incident.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is working to find out what happened and how the person hospitalized is doing -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}