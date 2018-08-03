MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. - One person was taken to a hospital after a car crashed down a hillside early Friday morning in Mount Pleasant.
The car was left mangled after the crash, which was reported about 3 a.m. along Slope Hill Road.
Crews pulled the person from the wreckage.
The condition of the person was not immediately available.
