1 hurt in motorcycle crash

NEW CASTLE, Pa. - A motorcycle rider was flown to the hospital after a crash in Lawrence County.
It happened around 10 p.m. on the Falls Street Bypass in New Castle.
We're working to learn how badly they were hurt, for Channel 11 Morning News at 5 a.m.
The rider lost control of the bike and hit a guardrail.
