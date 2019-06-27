HOMESTEAD, Pa. - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot Wednesday night at a playground in Homestead.
Investigators told Channel 11 officers were called to Charlie Batch Playground on East 16th Street just after 10 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 23-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.
Investigators said the victim was at the playground with several other people when they got into an argument with another group and shots were fired.
Investigators determined Demon Ross, 18, provided the shooter with the gun used in the incident.
Ross is facing several charges, including carrying a firearm without a license, and criminal conspiracy.
Police continue to investigate.
