SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was injured when the car they were riding in crashed into a tree that had been brought down on a Westmoreland County road by wind.
Route 819 in Salem Township was closed overnight between Fire Station and Kunkle Roads because of the crash. The road reopened around 7 a.m.
The tree went through the front window of the vehicle. There was extensive damage to the windshield.
The fire chief told Channel 11's Mike Holden that the driver and backseat passenger are okay. The front seat passenger was taken to the hospital.
