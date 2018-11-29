  • 1 hurt when gunfire exchanged between vehicles in Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for whomever fired shots Thursday in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood.

    Officers were called to the area of Penn and South Braddock avenues around 1:05 p.m., a public safety spokeswoman said. According to witnesses, people in two different vehicles were shooting at each other.

    A bystander was injured by broken glass caused by shots hitting one of the vehicles.

