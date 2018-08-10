1 in critical condition after shooting in Fineview

PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a shooting in the Fineview section of Pittsburgh early Friday morning.
Channel 11 has learned shots were fired around 1:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of Belleau Drive.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found several shell casings in the area but didn't find a victim.
Police said a short time later, a man was brought to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said the victim is listed in critical condition.
