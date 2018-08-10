  • 1 in critical condition after shooting in Fineview

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a shooting in the Fineview section of Pittsburgh early Friday morning.

    Channel 11 has learned shots were fired around 1:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of Belleau Drive.

    Related Headlines

    When officers arrived on the scene, they found several shell casings in the area but didn't find a victim.  

    TRENDING NOW:

    Police said a short time later, a man was brought to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

    Police said the victim is listed in critical condition.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories