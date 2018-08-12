PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for clues after a shooting in Homewood early Sunday.
Investigators said they responded to the intersection of Brushton Avenue and Frankstown Avenue around 2:10 a.m. after a Shot Spotter notification.
Investigators believe the victim was shot in the 7700 block of Frankstown Avenue then ran to Brushton Avenue where he collapsed.
Channel 11 has learned the victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
No one has been arrested.
WPXI is reaching out to Pittsburgh police for an update and to see if they have a description of a suspect. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates on this developing story.
