  • 1 in custody after fatal stabbing in Fayette Co.

    SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State troopers are investigating a fatal stabbing in Fayette County.

    The Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the investigation at a South Union Township hotel on social media, saying there is no threat to the public.

    Police said the actor is in custody, but did not identify him or her or offer any details on the stabbing.

