1 in custody after fatal stabbing in Fayette Co.

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State troopers are investigating a fatal stabbing in Fayette County.
The Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the investigation at a South Union Township hotel on social media, saying there is no threat to the public.
State Police Uniontown are on scene at Holiday Inn Express South Union Township Fayette County for a fatal stabbing. The investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the public. The actor is in custody. Further details to follow.— TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) December 25, 2018
Police said the actor is in custody, but did not identify him or her or offer any details on the stabbing.
TRENDING NOW:
- Fire forces local family out of their home on Christmas Eve
- Mother accused of leaving children home in deplorable conditions
- Man stole gun, aimed it at officers, police say
- VIDEO: Several neighborhoods lose water on Christmas Eve
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}