  1 injured in crash involving tanker truck on I-70

    SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - There were two separate crashes in both directions on I-70 in South Strabane Township Saturday morning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

    One of the crashes involved a tanker truck and 911 dispatchers said that one person was injured in that crash.

    There was a multivehicle crash in the eastbound lanes between Exit 20 and milepost 19, according to PennDOT. The crash has since been cleared.

    PennDOT said there was also a crash in the westbound lanes between Exit 20 and milepost 19.

