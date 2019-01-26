1 injured in crash involving tanker truck on I-70

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - There were two separate crashes in both directions on I-70 in South Strabane Township Saturday morning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
One of the crashes involved a tanker truck and 911 dispatchers said that one person was injured in that crash.
There was a multivehicle crash in the eastbound lanes between Exit 20 and milepost 19, according to PennDOT. The crash has since been cleared.
CLEARED: Multi vehicle crash on I-70 eastbound at Mile Post: 19.0.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) January 26, 2019
PennDOT said there was also a crash in the westbound lanes between Exit 20 and milepost 19.
Crash on I-70 westbound between Exit 20 - PA 136/Beau St and Mile Post: 19.0. There is a lane restriction.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) January 26, 2019
