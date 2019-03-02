1 injured in multivehicle crash; portion of West Carson Street closed

PITTSBURGH - One person was transported to a hospital following a 3-vehicle crash on West Carson Street in Pittsburgh's Esplen neighborhood, according to 911 dispatchers.
3 car accident on West Carson has the road shut down. We are working to find out what happened. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/hdauVNgh5I— Ryan (@WPXIPhotogRyan) March 2, 2019
A portion of the street is currently shut down.
