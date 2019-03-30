PITTSBURGH - One person was taken to a hospital late Friday after a rollover crash.
Police said it happened just before 11 p.m. on Marshall Avenue in Marshall-Shadeland.
Witnesses said crews the victim was trapped in the car and had to be freed by first responders.
We're working to learn how this crash happened and the condition of the victim for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Wanted kidnapping, arson suspect dead after police chase in Pittsburgh
- 3 teenagers in custody, 1 person hospitalized after home invasion3 teenagers in custody, 1 person hospitalized after home invasion
- Woman told police she ‘just wanted the children to have their meth' during arrest
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh diabetics traveling to Canada to buy insulin
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}