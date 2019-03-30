  • 1 injured in rollover crash

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - One person was taken to a hospital late Friday after a rollover crash.

    Police said it happened just before 11 p.m. on Marshall Avenue in Marshall-Shadeland.

    Witnesses said crews the victim was trapped in the car and had to be freed by first responders.

    We're working to learn how this crash happened and the condition of the victim for Channel 11 Morning News. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories