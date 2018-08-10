WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in West Mifflin Thursday night.
Investigators said police were called to the Mon Valley Heights Housing complex on Midway Drive just before 10 p.m.
Police haven’t released the victim’s condition or if they have identified a suspect.
WPXI news reporter Lori Houy is working to find out what led up to the shooting for Channel 11 Morning News.
