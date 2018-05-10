1 injured when 14-year-old takes car with baby inside, crashes it

A 14-year-old boy allegedly took his mother’s car before crashing it into another Tuesday night in Uniontown.
Police said a passenger in the boy’s vehicle was taken to the hospital, and a baby was also in the car.
We learn more about the crash from police for Channel 11 News at 5:15 p.m.
